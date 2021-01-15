Rochester man accused of breaking window in Capitol attack

Pezzola's attorney described his client as a family man who is self-employed after graduating from a private Roman Catholic high school and being honorably discharged following six years in the Marines.

"If this in fact was Dominic, I think anyone would agree this would be wildly out of character," the attorney, Mike Scibetta, said by phone.

Pezzola was being held without bail at the request of Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey after an initial appearance via video in U.S. District Court in Rochester. Pezzola's next court appearance will be in Washington.

He could face more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

Pezzola is among several New York residents and dozens nationwide to be charged as law enforcement identifies and rounds up participants in the deadly attack of the Capitol by Trump loyalists.

More state troopers are being deployed around the New York state Capitol and the National Guard will be on standby as law enforcement braces for more potential violence leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, officials said Friday.

The FBI warned this week that armed protests by violent Trump supporters were being planned in all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to the inauguration Wednesday.