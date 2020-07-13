Rockets' Westbrook tests positive for virus, will join team at later date

"I'm praying for his safety and the same for his family," Phoenix guard Devin Booker said. "Hopefully he can get healthy and get down here as soon as possible."

Inside the NBA bubble, optimism that the rules established by the league and the players will work — even though some Disney parks reopened to visitors over the weekend and the MLS restart, also at the campus, has seen two teams leave after a spate of positive tests.

"Our protocols are unbelievable," Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. "I think our protocols and our health and safety measures have been top-notch. I think this thing will work perfectly. ... We're doing everything that we can possibly do to make sure that we're healthy, we're safe and we're in an environment where we can be successful and do our jobs at a high level."

Officials in Houston have called for that city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate patients sick with the coronavirus. And in Florida, more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Monday.

Those protocols that Lowry spoke of were designed to be taken seriously, and at least two players inside the NBA bubble have already paid a steep price for violating quarantine upon their teams' respective arrivals last week.