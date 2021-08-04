Rod Watson: Desperation is not a good negotiating stance with Bills

“Always be willing to walk away.” – Ed Brodow, author of Negotiation Boot Camp
That axiom comes to mind as Pegula Sports and Entertainment tries to wring as much as possible out of taxpayers for a fancy new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
The team’s reported ask of at least $1.1 billion as revealed by The Buffalo News – the Pegulas won’t confirm how much they really want for a playpen fully funded by taxpayers – is just the opening gambit in what will be long and contentious talks.
But while Gov. Andrew Cuomo (or his successor), County Executive Mark Poloncarz, legislators and their hired guns will play a big part in the negotiations, the most important players in the talks are the ones who won’t be at the table: you and me.
How much – or how little – Western New Yorkers reek of a desperation to keep the football team here will be a major factor in the negotiations. It will determine how much – or how little – latitude government negotiators have to press a deal that doesn’t play taxpayers for suckers.
Already, the ether is filled with the notion that no public official wants to be the one to “lose” the Bills on his or her watch.
But if that is the prevailing sentiment, taxpayers already have lost.
No doubt, there will be an outcry from progressive factions over showering money on a football franchise. Critics will point to Buffalo’s poverty – including its horrendous child poverty rate – its infrastructure, housing and educational needs and a host of other places where public dollars could be better spent.
They also will point to numerous studies showing that, for the most part, sports teams do not create community wealth. They merely redistribute the disposable income that otherwise would be spent on activities like dining, concerts or movies.
The Bills’ efforts to attract fans from Rochester and Southern Ontario obviously brings in some outside income that would not be spent here on other things. But that hardly justifies $1.1 billion – or anything close to it – in public dollars to subsidize a private enterprise when the current lease expires in 2023.
The Bills also are making much of the fact that Tampa Bay, Fla., used sales and tourism taxes to have the public build a stadium for the Buccaneers' NFL team. But that just brings to mind what your mother told you as a child: "If Johnny jumps off the roof …"
But objections from progressives alone will not be enough. Instead of being ready to take the plunge for the Bills at any cost, the community as a whole has to be ready to publicly acknowledge that life without a pro football team can still be good.
Proof of that is all around.
Roughly half of U.S. states have no pro sports teams at all, and many of their cities are doing better than Buffalo.
U.S. News & World Report annually ranks the "Best Places to Live" based on the strength of the local job market, housing affordability, the quality of life – which takes in everything from crime rates to education and health care – a city’s desirability and its population loss or gain. The magazine uses a public survey to help weight the various factors.
It’s Top 10 cities for 2021-22 are: Boulder, Colo.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Huntsville, Ala.; Fayetteville, Ark.; Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Naples, Fla.; Portland, Maine; Sarasota, Fla.; and Portland, Ore.
Buffalo placed 70th on the list, even with two big-league teams (assuming you count the Sabres).
Granted, Boulder is less than an hour from Denver, which has teams in all four major sports leagues. But cities like Huntsville, Fayetteville and Portland, Maine, don’t have teams anywhere in their state, yet they are doing well.
With Buffalo promoting its architecture and heritage tourism, and developing its medical campus and waterfront – provided it keeps the focus on public access – it can prosper with or without a football team that plays here eight or so times a year.
That’s not to say there is not a psychological, entertainment and marketing value to having the team. There is a buzz when the Bills are winning, and having games televised across the country cannot help but buff the area’s national image.
But this is a time to maintain perspective.
There obviously will be those pointing to higher priorities for public dollars than a new football stadium. And with their development of Harborcenter, the Pegulas already are moored here, which gives the region some leverage.
But to get the Bills to agree to something reasonable that allows the team to stay, they have to see a public that, if not united, at least has forged a solid consensus that it’s not willing to have a franchise at any cost.
That means the Bills Mafia can’t be allowed to dominate the public discussion and dictate the terms of the debate. Rather, Bills fanatics must learn to curb their enthusiasm and recognize that there can be civic life without football, thereby giving public officials more bargaining power, and thus increasing the chances of a win-win deal.
Coolly – and publicly – facing the reality of life without football offers the best chance of pushing the franchise into an agreement the state and region can afford.
If the team’s fans really want the Bills to stay here, the best thing they can do right now is be willing to let them leave.
Rod Watson is the Urban Affairs Editor and weekly columnist for The Buffalo News.