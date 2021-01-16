Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game

"It's special. There's absolutely nothing like it," Rodgers said. "We have really missed that part of this experience. To run out of the tunnel tonight with fans was unbelievable. It's hard to explain how much the presence means on the field and just having that energy from the crowd."

That crowd chanted "M! V! P!" during the closing minutes to salute All-Pro quarterback Rodgers.

Buoyed by that crowd, the Packers (14-3) often seemed on the verge of putting the game away. But the Rams (11-7) continued to hang around. Green Bay finally sealed the victory with a 58-yard completion from Rodgers to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left.

Rodgers went 23 of 36 for 296 yards, while Aaron Jones ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries. Goff was 21 of 27 for 174 yards and a touchdown less than three weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, and Cam Akers rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers scored on each of their first five series and led 25-10 early in the third quarter. Even when the Packers began a drive at their 25 with 29 seconds and two timeouts left until halftime, Rodgers threw long completions to Davante Adams and Robert Tonyan to set up Mason Crosby's 39-yard field goal as time expired.