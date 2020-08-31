Rojas gets key hit as Marlins beat deGrom, Mets 5-3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Miguel Rojas hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Miami's four-run sixth inning against Jacob deGrom, and the Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Monday.

Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson homered for Miami, which had dropped four in a row prior to traveling to New York for the makeup of a game postponed last Thursday, when the Mets and Marlins took the field for 42 seconds of silence before walking off in a protest of racial injustice.

Miami was outscored 18-7 while being swept over the weekend by the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We haven't been great lately, especially at home," manager Don Mattingly said. "But we've hung in there. This trip is like a last straw-type thing. That was a sore spot. It could lead to a lot of complaining. But it was one of those things we had to get past."

"To do it in this fashion is a really good feeling for our team."

Miami also was active at the trade deadline, announcing a pair of moves. Outfielder Starling Marte was acquired in a deal with Arizona for pitchers Caleb Smith and Humberto Mejia and a player to be named. Jonathan Villar was traded to Toronto for a player to be named.