Roll Tide! No. 1 Alabama beats Notre Dame 31-14 in Rose Bowl

"I actually try to teach him not to do it, and it didn't work," Saban said, laughing. "Anyway, for a big guy, it's pretty amazing that he can do that."

Jones, who completed 25 of 30 passes for 297 yards, threw a 12-yard TD pass to tight end Jahleel Billingsley on the next play.

That touchdown came between drives when Smith, who has 16 touchdown catches in his last seven games, turned short passes into scores of 26 and 34 yards. Smith finished with seven catches for 130 yards, added a nifty toe-tapping 7-yarder in the front corner of the end zone right on the pylon in the middle of the third quarter.

The Crimson Tide earned a spot in the Jan. 11 championship game in Miami, against No. 2 Clemson again or No. 3 Ohio State — the Tigers and Buckeyes played in the other CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night. Alabama missed the CFP last year for the only time since the four-time playoff debuted at the end of the 2014 season.