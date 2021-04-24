Ross leads Nationals to 7-1 win over Mets

Stroman yielded five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

DEGROMINANT

DeGrom's seminal outing Friday night still had the Mets and Nationals buzzing Saturday.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner struck out a career-high 15 and allowed two hits and no walks while going the distance in a 6-0 win. It was the third straight start in which deGrom had at least 14 strikeouts, tying the big league record set previously by Pedro Martinez and Gerrit Cole. The right-hander also went 2 for 4 with an RBI double to snap a scoreless tie in the fifth.

"I did get a bunch of texts and some calls about the performance," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "They were all so impressed about the baseball player — not only the pitcher but his approach at the plate, running the bases and how complete this guy is."

"I sat around last night after the game and talked about it a lot," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "Guy threw (109) pitches, last inning, he's throwing close to 100 mph. Tremendous outing by Jacob."

SINGLES SCENE