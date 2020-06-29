Roster shuffle: three MLB players opt out of season

D-backs general manager Mike Hazen didn't elaborate on Leake's decision but the pitcher's agent issued a statement saying he made a personal decision not to play during the pandemic. Arizona still has substantial pitching depth with Madison Bumgarner, Robbie Ray, Luke Weaver and Zac Gallen expected to be in the starting rotation.

The fragility of baseball's current health situation has been apparent for the past few weeks. The Philadelphia Phillies had a coronavirus outbreak at their spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, earlier this month. Seven players and five staff members tested positive in the organization.

Phillies GM Matt Klentak said the team was "fortunate that none of the cases, player or staff, have been especially serious." He said no one has been hospitalized.

But the outbreak is another example of how difficult it is to limit exposure.

"What is eyeopening to a lot of us is how quickly it spread even in an environment where we were on the extreme end of caution," Klentak said. "The facility in Clearwater was pretty airtight in terms of staggering times of players reporting to work out, cleaning the facilities in between. Truthfully, it was frustrating to some players how strict it was and yet the outbreak still happened."