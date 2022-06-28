Roy Simmons III retiring from Syracuse lacrosse

SYRACUSE — Roy Simmons III announced Tuesday that he's retiring after more than three decades with the Syracuse men's lacrosse team.

"For me, this job was always about my involvement with young people and the opportunity to mentor as well as coach them," Simmons, the team's longtime director of operations, said in a statement. "Those relationships have evolved into lifelong friendships that have continued across alumni of all generations of Syracuse lacrosse."

Simmons, who was a coach for eight of the program's 11 NCAA titles, is part of four generations of a family that has coached and/or played for the Orange. His retirement on Friday will conclude a full century in which at least one member of the family has been part of the program.

"The Simmons family has been a huge part of my career and their legacy that ties generations of Syracuse lacrosse players together is something that makes this program so special," head coach Gary Gait said. "Roy III was an assistant coach during my playing career and it was an honor to have him on staff for my first year as head coach. He has been a key figure of Syracuse lacrosse in different roles over the years, helping build the tradition we have here."

Simmons also served as offensive coordinator for the Orange's 2008 and 2009 national champions and was in charge of the defense for nine seasons, leading a unit that helped win NCAA titles in 2000, 2002 and 2004.

"Roy Simmons lll has made an indelible impact on our men's lacrosse program," director of athletics John Wildhack said. "He has served as mentor and role model to hundreds of Syracuse lacrosse players. Along with his father and grandfather, the Simmons family is not only the first family of Syracuse lacrosse, they're the first family of college lacrosse."

Simmons also was a high school coach and guidance counselor in two Syracuse-area school districts and served as head lacrosse coach at Keuka College from 1986-88, helping found the school's lacrosse program. He also coached under his father, Roy Simmons Jr., who won six NCAA titles. Grandfather Roy Simmons Sr. spent 40 years (1931-70) at the helm of the program.

