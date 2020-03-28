Runners still finding release during coronavirus epidemic

Runners keep lacing up and heading out even while most races are canceled or postponed, including the Boston Marathon.

Gail Nestor, a 52-year-old from Johns Creek, Georgia, had qualified for Boston, which has been postponed until Sept. 14. Nestor has kept logging about 75 miles a week, first enjoying the social aspect and “running just for running’s sake.” She said it helps her cope and she has more time these days, too.

“We joke about how we’re helping our immune system," Nestor said. “We’re like, We need a support group, Runners Without Races.”

The rapidly changing dynamics of this pandemic have changed the running habits of Nestor, who has finished Boston twice among her 19 marathons. Nestor originally was still running with one or two other people, though they tried their best to stay at least 6 feet away from one another at all times. She noted Wednesday that she’s now running on her own to protect herself from the virus as much as possible.

Like Nestor, other runners have opted to mostly go solo.

Aidan Walsh, founder of Racefaster in New Jersey, advises his runners to run alone these days. The 39-year-old former Fairleigh Dickinson runner said many are logging more miles with their social and perhaps professional lives restricted to varying degrees.