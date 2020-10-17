Russell Henley with 67 soars to 3-shot lead at Shadow Creek

Henley started to close the gap when he got up-and-down from a bunker in front of the green on the par-5 seventh, and Schauffele missed the green on the par-3 eighth and took bogey.

And when they made the turn, Henley took off.

He holed a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 10, hit driver just through the green on the reachable par-4 11th hole to set up a simple up-and-down for another birdie, and then hit his approach to just inside 5 feet on No. 12 for a third straight birdie.

Henley closed with six straight pars, missing chances on the two par 5s, but no one could catch him.

But he knows what can happen, having flipped his fortunes on Saturday.

"Anybody can come at me," Henley said. "You can go low out here. The greens are great and it's gettable, but you've got to play well to do that. You've got to do everything well. I've got to just keep my head down and play a good round for me."

Schauffele was hopeful of at least finishing his round at par, and that didn't go his way, either. He went long on the par-3 17th into rough so deep he could barely keep it on the green, leading to his fourth bogey. And he went just over the back of the 18th green in two, again in rough facing a downhill chip that he rolled all the way to the fringe.