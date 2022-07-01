All adoptions are by appointment only with an approved application from our website- http://www.fetchafriendrescue.org/adoptable_dogs Please do not show up without... View on PetFinder
Russet
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police are searching for suspects in a shooting that critically injured an employee of an Auburn bar and restaurant early Sunday morning.
A contractor in Wayne County is facing a criminal charge after allegedly taking $3,000 for work from a client in Skaneateles and then not doin…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The former home of Denny's restaurant in Auburn may go from serving Grand Slams to gleaming chrome, as a developer seeks to build a car wash there.
Posts on social media inspired some of the ideas in Brittney Clarke's new Auburn bar. Now, she hopes the bar inspires some posts on social media.
The owners of Clover's wanted to offer a place for the community. Within minutes of the Skaneateles diner's grand opening at sunrise Wednesday…
Setting two Guinness World Records was a weight off of Emily Quant's shoulders — and legs. About 119 pounds, to be exact.
The Lavish Lounge Bar and Restaurant will close through Tuesday, July 5, in order "to heal" following a shooting there Sunday that left one of…
After pausing to review new information, the state parole board has decided to stick with its original decision to grant parole to an 88-year-…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions: