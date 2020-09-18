Ryan Blaney hopes to avoid playoff elimination at Bristol

"There are things we could have done better as a whole group to make sure we weren't in this position," Blaney said. "It is a bummer that we are in this position. It has been a rough two races and the round of 16 is a round that you can't really screw up and we have managed to have a couple of screwups and find ourselves in this spot."

Blaney can't afford to ride around the 0.533-mile bullring at Bristol, where officials have sold all 30,000 tickets available to spectators. He knows the race will be aggressive and the crowd is expecting to see the bumping-and-banging that was once a revered part of Bristol's racing.

"I caution those in front of me that I am not going to be behind them for very long if we are faster than them," he said. ""I would love to say it is another race weekend, but it is our season."

DIBENEDETTO IN LIMBO

The circumstances aren't entirely the same, but Matt DiBenedetto returns to Bristol in limbo for the second consecutive year.

DiBenedetto is in his first year driving for Wood Brothers Racing with team options for the next few years. He's not been picked up yet for 2021 and the team is contractually obligated to inform him of its plans by the end of September.