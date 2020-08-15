Ryan Newman returns to scene of harrowing Daytona 500 crash

"I will probably be some sort of emotional going back to Daytona, but I don't see it being a whole lot different than the kind of emotion I had getting in the car at Talladega or even going back to Darlington for that matter when I went and did my first test."

The coronavirus pandemic caused NASCAR to suspend its season in March, so Newman missed just three races. He is winless in the 18 races since, with a best finish of 12th. He ranks 26th in the Cup standings, knowing he needs a victory in the next four races to make the playoffs for the second straight year.

It certainly would be special for Newman to do it at Daytona, where the series returns again in two weeks for the regular-season finale on the main track.

"I'd obviously like to win it really bad," Newman said. "That's a no-brainer, for a playoff berth and just to get in victory lane in any form and any fashion would be pretty spectacular for me. And then obviously some bittersweetness being in Daytona after February."

Newman beat Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson to the finish line in that 2004 IROC race. They are among a handful of current Cup drivers with experience on Daytona's road course. Johnson has seven starts in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a sports car. Michael McDowell (five) and Kurt Busch (two) also have multiple Rolex starts.