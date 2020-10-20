Saban wants Alabama's focus on what's ahead after big win

Nick Saban's postgame dance during Alabama's celebration of a big win was short-lived, then it was back to business.

A video of the second-ranked Crimson Tide coach's dance moves after that 41-24 win over No. 4 Georgia made the Internet rounds. It only lasts a few seconds before a grinning Saban stops and proclaims, "Great win."

Saban's attention quickly turned to the Tide's visit Saturday to rival Tennessee, but he wanted his team to savor the victory against Georgia.

"We've won games around here where we go into the locker room and everybody just kind of — this is just what everybody expects," he said Monday. "And I hate that. I hate to see that. I think everybody should enjoy every win. They're hard to come by.

"The expectation sometimes gets to be, well you're Alabama and you're supposed to beat this team and if you don't beat them a certain way then that's not good enough, and I don't really think that's fair to the players. These guys work hard."

Now, Saban wants Alabama to focus on building on the win and not getting swept up in the hype.

The Tide (4-0) figures to be a heavy favorite the rest of the season with no ranked teams left on the schedule.