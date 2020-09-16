Sabres acquire center Eric Staal from Minnesota for Marcus Johansson

Kevyn Adams did not wait until the start of free agency next month to make his first big splash as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.
Adams potentially filled the void at center behind Jack Eichel on Wednesday by trading forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Eric Staal, a former Stanley Cup champion in Carolina who has scored 436 regular-season goals in the National Hockey League.
The Sabres were not on Staal’s 10-team no-trade list, which was submitted to the Wild on Tuesday. He and Johansson are set to become unrestricted free agents following the 2020-21 season. Staal, 35, is owed a $3 million salary and will count $3.25 million against the salary cap, a bargain price for a player who should immediately step in as the Sabres’ second-line center.
Adams has a relationship with Staal dating back to their time as teammates in Carolina, where they won the Stanley Cup in 2006. Adams told reporters Wednesday that the two had a brief but "great" conversation following the trade.
Though Staal is entering his 17th season in the NHL, he produced 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points in 66 regular-season games in 2019-20. He’s a six-time all-star and has appeared in 1,260 regular-season games during his career.
“Everybody knows the career that Eric’s had,” said Adams during a conference call Wednesday night. “There are very few players in the league that from what they’ve done on and off the ice command the respect and have the presence that Eric Staal does. He fits in that small group of people. It’s a great thing for our locker room, it’s great for our organization and he’s a winner. He’s been there. He’s been in a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final. He’s raised the trophy. These are really, really important experiences that he’s lived and he’s going to bring into our locker room that are very, very important to our team and the culture that we have.”
Staal should give the Sabres a reliable presence on the second power-play unit and he may be reunited on a line with former teammate Jeff Skinner, who scored a career-low 14 goals last season while spending most of his time at even-strength with Johansson.
Though Johansson was a valuable mentor to the young Swedish players on the Sabres’ roster, he totaled only nine goals while spending the bulk of his time at center, a position he had not played full-time for several seasons. He is owed $4.5 million in the final year of his contract.
Adding a center ahead of free agency was a priority for Adams. It’s unclear if the Sabres will be able to lure unrestricted free agents to Buffalo following a ninth consecutive non-playoff season and there are few centers available that are capable of filling such a prominent role. It’s also possible the Sabres could lose Johan Larsson, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
“To me, looking around the league and to be able to target and identify a player was really important,” said Adams of the void at center. “It was definitely something we were working on doing.”
Staal is two seasons removed from scoring 42 goals for the Wild and has 24 or more goals nine times during his career. He’ll now serve as a mentor to former top draft choices Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, both of whom can now develop without the responsibility of playing a top-six role.
Cozens, a 19-year-old whom the Sabres drafted seventh overall in June 2019, is expected to make the jump to the NHL after totaling 38 goals with 47 assists for 85 points in 51 games for the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes this season. The Sabres will now have the option to start Cozens on the wing or shelter him in a third-line center role.
“I think we would all say we’re extremely excited about Dylan, but I probably mentioned this a few months ago: every player’s maturation process is different,” said Adams. “Dylan is someone that we look forward to coming in and challenging for a roster spot. But at the same point, we do not want to put Dylan Cozens in a position that he’s not ready for. The underrated part of an Eric Staal in your dressing room, and if Dylan Cozens is on our roster, is the ability to be with him every day and learn from him, not just on the ice but off the ice as well.”
Mittelstadt will compete for a roster spot after splitting last season between Buffalo and Rochester. The former eighth overall draft pick has 17 goals with 22 assists in 114 career games since joining the Sabres from the University of Minnesota.
Perhaps most important, this trade should provide a much-needed morale boost for an organization that fired 22 hockey operations employees in June, including former General Manager Jason Botterill. The bloodletting occurred three weeks after Eichel told reporters during a video conference call that he’s “fed up” with losing after five “tough” years in the NHL.
Eichel added that he wanted the Sabres to add veterans and toughness to the roster this offseason. Staal should bring both qualities to a dressing room that lost valuable playoff experience with the departures of Johansson and Conor Sheary, who was traded to Pittsburgh at the February deadline.
Staal has appeared in 62 playoff games, including a five-point performance in four games during the Wild’s most recent run this summer.
He could also help the Sabres’ second power-play unit, which lacked an effective center last season. Staal ranked second among all Minnesota forwards in power-play ice time in 2019-20, totaling five goals and nine assists for 14 points, which would have ranked fourth on the Sabres.
“Eric Staal has had a world-class career,” said Adams. “He’s won a Stanley Cup, he’s won an Olympic gold medal, he’s won a World Championship gold medal. He’s been an all-star many times. He’s still a very productive player and what I’m telling you there is what he is on the ice. He’s a tremendous person, high character, a tremendous leader, a former captain.”
According to CapFriendly.com, the Sabres have the third most unrestricted free agents in the NHL and are projected to have $34.5 million in salary-cap space, though the figure does not account for the $1.25 million overage from last season. Free agency is scheduled to begin Oct. 9. Sam Reinhart and Victor Olofsson are among the team’s pending restricted free agents.
TSN reported last week that the Sabres are considering an “internal” budget in the low $70 million range instead of spending to the $81.5 million ceiling. When asked whether ownership has given such a mandate, Adams gave a non-answer and said Terry and Kim Pegula are still dedicated to bringing a Stanley Cup to Buffalo.
“I want to make sure we put this organization in a position that gives us the ability to put a good team on the ice and also have flexibility,” said Adams. “We’re going to work on that in the coming weeks.”
