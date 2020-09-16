Sabres acquire center Eric Staal from Minnesota for Marcus Johansson

Kevyn Adams did not wait until the start of free agency next month to make his first big splash as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.

Adams potentially filled the void at center behind Jack Eichel on Wednesday by trading forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Eric Staal, a former Stanley Cup champion in Carolina who has scored 436 regular-season goals in the National Hockey League.

The Sabres were not on Staal’s 10-team no-trade list, which was submitted to the Wild on Tuesday. He and Johansson are set to become unrestricted free agents following the 2020-21 season. Staal, 35, is owed a $3 million salary and will count $3.25 million against the salary cap, a bargain price for a player who should immediately step in as the Sabres’ second-line center.

Adams has a relationship with Staal dating back to their time as teammates in Carolina, where they won the Stanley Cup in 2006. Adams told reporters Wednesday that the two had a brief but "great" conversation following the trade.

Though Staal is entering his 17th season in the NHL, he produced 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points in 66 regular-season games in 2019-20. He’s a six-time all-star and has appeared in 1,260 regular-season games during his career.