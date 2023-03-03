Each recent game during the Buffalo Sabres' push toward a playoff spot provided supporting evidence to general manager Kevyn Adams that a different kind of player was needed on the roster.

"Well, what I noticed wasn't that we were getting pushed around, but that teams were certainly trying to bully us," Adams said Friday afternoon in KeyBank Center. "I don't think there's any way around it when you watch our games, a number of the teams, especially going after our top players and just game after game targeting them. It was clear."

Unwilling to part with assets for a rental, Adams and his staff zeroed in on Minnesota Wild winger Jordan Greenway. The 6-foot-6, 226-pound power forward is 26 years old and under contract through 2024-25. He fits perfectly with the Sabres' preference to acquire a high-upside player who can grow with the youngest team in the NHL.

Greenway had a vocal supporter as the Sabres were weighing how to approach the trade deadline. Don Granato coached Greenway at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and, according to Adams, was "pounding the table" that his former player can ascend in Buffalo's fast-paced system.

Granato got his wish ahead of the deadline Friday when the Sabres sent their 2023 second-round pick acquired from Vegas in the Jack Eichel trade and a 2024 fifth-round selection to Minnesota for Greenway.

"There's certain players that, when they're on the ice, everyone's aware and I put Jordan in that category," Adams added following his first deadline as a buyer. "He can skate and he can make plays, but he's got the presence physically that people are aware when he's on the ice. Now, what we're building towards, and you've heard me talk a lot about this, is setting this franchise up for sustainable success.

"And ultimately, when we get in the playoffs, whether that's this year, or in the coming years, a player like that, especially in a playoff series where you know, game in and game out, they become valuable. ... He can make plays and he's a talented hockey player, too."

To clear room on the roster, and provide a fresh start to a longtime member of the organization, the Sabres traded forward Rasmus Asplund to the Nashville Predators for a seventh-round draft pick in 2025. Buffalo is now carrying 13 forwards, including winger Vinnie Hinostroza, who wasn't moved before the deadline.

Asplund was expendable partly because Greenway is under contract for two more seasons at a $3 million annual cap hit. The Sabres see untapped potential in Greenway, who's had his worst offensive seasons since debuting in the NHL in 2017-18.

Greenway has two goals and seven points in 45 games while averaging 13:18 of ice time. The Wild added two offensive-minded forwards before the deadline, including former Sabres forward Marcus Johansson, and no longer saw Greenway as a long-term fit because of his cap hit.

Greenway, a second-round draft pick in 2015, has recorded double-digit goals twice in five years, most recently last season when he totaled 10 goals with 27 points. He was a force on the forecheck while skating on a line with former Sabres winger Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek.

Among forward lines to record at least 200 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time last season, Greenway, Foligno and Eriksson Ek ranked third in suppressing opponents' shot quality, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. They also led the league in goals against per 60 minutes. Greenway also brings 22 games of playoffs experience.

It's unclear what kind of role the Sabres envision for Greenway. He's an excellent skater for his size and adds a much-needed physical presence to complement the skill on the roster, but he wasn't used much on special teams during his final two seasons in Minnesota. It's possible Buffalo will integrate him on the penalty kill, where it entered Friday ranked 31st in the NHL.

Each person in Sabres hockey operations, including their head of analytics, Sam Ventura, weighed in when Adams was debating whether to acquire Greenway. Granato's relationship with Greenway and knowledge of his strengths factored into the decision to make the trade.

"The one thing that he adamantly talked to me about was, 'I believe I know how to coach this player and get the most out of him,'" Adams said of his conversations with Granato. "This is a player that when you watch him and you see the frame and the talent and the ability, we think there's upside."

Greenway has shot a career-worst 2.9% this season, but he's been a reliable presence defensively. He earned his first point in 22 games Tuesday and missed time early this season with a shoulder injury that he aggravated upon his return.

The Sabres must have liked seeing Greenway play well recently while not skating on a line with Eriksson Ek, a perennial contender for the Selke Trophy. Greenway's line with Freddy Gaudreau and Brandon Duhaime wasn't on the ice for a 5-on-5 goal against over their final four games. Greenway's ice time has been slashed by coach Dean Evason, as he skated more than 14 minutes only three times in three of his final 19 games with Minnesota.

Greenway, like defenseman Riley Stillman, whom the Sabres added in a trade Monday with Vancouver, addresses the team's need for a physical player who can make opponents think twice about taking liberties with Buffalo's top talent.

"As I watched him very closely over the last number of weeks, I just think we have a player here that we don't have currently," said Adams.

The addition will give Granato more options to build a lineup. Alex Tuch, the Sabres' top-line right wing, is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and faces an uncertain timeline to return. Greenway might be in line for a bigger role with Tuch out, perhaps as a power forward next to center Dylan Cozens.