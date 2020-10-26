Sabres avoid arbitration, extend Reinhart for one year

General Manager Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres received some clarity with their salary cap Sunday by signing a core player two days ahead of a scheduled arbitration hearing.
Sam Reinhart, a 24-year-old winger who has scored 20 or more goals in four of his five NHL seasons since being drafted second overall, signed a one-year, $5.2 million contract with the Sabres. Reinhart totaled 22 goals with 28 assists for 50 points in 69 games during the coronavirus shortened season.
The right wing has not missed a game since the 2016-17 season and, given his production, this is more of a team-friendly contract for the Sabres, who needed some relief after signing former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall for $8 million.
Following the signings of Reinhart and Linus Ullmark on Sunday, the Sabres have $6.545 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.com. Winger Victor Olofsson has a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Nov. 4.
Though Reinhart did not receive a long-term extension, this deal sets him up for another potential raise next offseason before he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Potentially playing alongside Hall and Jack Eichel on the Sabres’ top line could increase the price tag on a long-term extension for Reinhart.
Given Reinhart’s production, and contracts signed by comparable players, he should account for approximately 8% of the Sabres’ salary cap, or $6.52 million. The lower salary provides Adams some flexibility in the short- and long-term, as he would prefer to have enough cap space to add at the trade deadline if the team is contending.
Reinhart is arguably one of the most underrated forwards in the NHL, and he rounded out his game in 2019-20 by becoming a more reliable player defensively.
Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Reinhart's 165 points are 65th among all NHL forwards — more than Nashville's Filip Forsberg, Vancouver's Bo Horvat, San Jose's Evander Kane and Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers.
Reinhart's 44 goals at 5 on 5 during that span rank 55th — better than Detroit's Dylan Larkin, Vancouver's Brock Boeser, Colorado's Nazem Kadri and the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal. Over the past two seasons, Reinhart's 115 points are 57th among NHL forwards.
The role alongside Eichel, and the improvement on defense, allowed Reinhart to average a career-high 20 minutes, 38 seconds of ice time per game, which ranked 14th among all NHL forwards last season, ahead of Barzal, Artemi Panarin, Ryan O'Reilly and Sidney Crosby.
"I think this year, the program I’ve been on the last couple (offseasons) really allowed me to feel at my best most nights playing a large numbers of minutes," said Reinhart. "Obviously, there were some games we were playing 11 forwards consistently. That only adds up ice time. ... You’re going to have off nights, but I’m really happy with my preparation off the ice and away from the rink that allowed me to feel that well on the ice.”
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger can now construct a top-six out of the following forwards: Reinhart, Eichel, Hall, Olofsson Jeff Skinner, Eric Staal and Dylan Cozens.
It also stands to reason that Reinhart could benefit from a Sabres top power-play unit that could feature Hall. Across the past two seasons, Reinhart ranks second behind Eichel in power-play ice time, but he has scored only seven goals on the man advantage during that span.
Comparatively, Reinhart had 12 goals on the power play when he totaled a career-high 25 goals during Phil Housley’s first season as coach in 2017-18. Krueger will need to make strategic adjustments to the special teams unit this season after it ranked 29th in the NHL from Nov. 1 through the end of the season.
This short-term contract allows Reinhart to establish his value as an elite winger and buys the Sabres some time to decide if they want to sign him long-term. Hall, 28, told reporters he is “very interested” in a long-term pact with Buffalo if this season goes well.
Signing Hall to a long-term extension would make it difficult for the Sabres to secure similar contracts for Reinhart, Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin, who will become a restricted free agent next season.
Krueger may want to see how Reinhart produces away from Eichel. Last season, only two forward lines in the league played more minutes at 5 on 5 than Eichel, Reinhart and Olofsson. Among 31 forward lines to play at least 300 minutes together, this group ranked second-to-last in shot quality, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
The Sabres could potentially move Olofsson to right wing on the first line, a scenario that would allow Reinhart to play with Jeff Skinner and Eric Staal. Krueger, though, values the synergy that Reinhart has developed with Eichel and the former is strong enough defensively at 5 on 5 to play first-line minutes. Olofsson, on the other hand, struggled at even strength during his rookie season and a move to his offside may only hinder his development.
