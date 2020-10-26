Sabres avoid arbitration, extend Reinhart for one year

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger can now construct a top-six out of the following forwards: Reinhart, Eichel, Hall, Olofsson Jeff Skinner, Eric Staal and Dylan Cozens.

It also stands to reason that Reinhart could benefit from a Sabres top power-play unit that could feature Hall. Across the past two seasons, Reinhart ranks second behind Eichel in power-play ice time, but he has scored only seven goals on the man advantage during that span.

Comparatively, Reinhart had 12 goals on the power play when he totaled a career-high 25 goals during Phil Housley’s first season as coach in 2017-18. Krueger will need to make strategic adjustments to the special teams unit this season after it ranked 29th in the NHL from Nov. 1 through the end of the season.

This short-term contract allows Reinhart to establish his value as an elite winger and buys the Sabres some time to decide if they want to sign him long-term. Hall, 28, told reporters he is “very interested” in a long-term pact with Buffalo if this season goes well.

Signing Hall to a long-term extension would make it difficult for the Sabres to secure similar contracts for Reinhart, Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin, who will become a restricted free agent next season.