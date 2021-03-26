Sabres begin overhaul by trading Eric Staal to Canadiens

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Sabres' overhaul has begun, with the spiraling team trading veteran center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Buffalo acquired the Canadiens' third and fifth-round selections in the 2021 draft. The Sabres also agreed to retain $1,625,000, which represents half of the final year of Staal's salary.

"The professionalism Eric displayed during his time with the Sabres was felt by everybody in our organization from top to bottom," first-year Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. "I know his leadership and demeanor were valued by our players, coaches and staff, and Eric's impact on our young players is obvious."

Staal is a 17-year veteran, who can provide the Canadiens a late-season boost to their playoff hopes. Staal won't be able to join the team immediately because he will have to first quarantine under Canadian health regulations for those traveling from outside the country.

Unlike other players joining a team north of the border this season, Staal will only need to quarantine for seven days — not 14 — after the Canadian government approved an exception for NHL players traded from U.S. teams. Staal will be subject to daily virus testing during his quarantine and will could play for the Canadiens as soon as April 3 or 5.