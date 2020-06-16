Sabres change course, fire GM Botterill after three seasons

The flip flop on Botterill comes at a time the Pegulas have been criticized for mismanaging a franchise which has featured a revolving door at the coach and general manager positions since they purchased the team in February 2011.

In that time, the Sabres are now on their sixth coach and fourth GM.

Adams grew up a Sabres fan in suburban Buffalo and wore No. 11 because of his love of Hall of Famer Gilbert Perreault.

He won a Stanley Cup with the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes during his nine-plus-year NHL career, and briefly worked as an agent following his retirement before being hired by the Sabres.

In Buffalo, he held numerous roles as a development coach and then an assistant, before moving into the business side of the operation.

As the Sabres' third consecutive first-time GM, Adams faces a considerable challenge in shaping a roster that lacks secondary scoring and could face a salary-cap crunch with numerous players eligible to become restricted and unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Adams said he will immediately begin reaching out to Sabreds players as well as introducing himself to NHL GMs and agents. He noted he’s already familiar with several GMs and agents from his playing days.