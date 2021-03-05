Sabres coach on hot seat; GM says team's play 'unacceptable'

BUFFALO — Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger is on the hot seat for overseeing a high-priced and underperforming team that has won just twice in its past 12 games.

First-year general manager Kevyn Adams called the team's play "unacceptable" and added "it's flat-out not good enough" during a wide-ranging conference call on Friday.

Adams was short on specifics when it came to Krueger, saying "everything is under evaluation." He said he has full authority from owners Terry and Kim Pegula to make hockey decisions.

"He understands the situation we're in is unacceptable, and the players do, everybody does," Adams said of the second-year coach.

"I like Ralph a lot. I've learned a lot from Ralph," he added. "But we both know that this hasn't been good enough in terms of translating to success. We'll assess everything."

As for his players, Adams questioned his team's lack of competitiveness and passion. He said he is considering shaking up his roster through trades but ruled out a "full-fledged" rebuild.

Though Adams said captain Jack Eichel hasn't requested a trade, the GM sidestepped a question over whether he would consider dealing him.