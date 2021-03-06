Sabres crumble in second period against Islanders, lose sixth straight game

UNIONDALE – The first shift of the game Saturday afternoon was exactly what Ralph Krueger wanted to see from the Buffalo Sabres.
Dylan Cozens, a 20-year-old rookie forward, won a puck battle behind the opposing net and skated to the front to screen Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. Jacob Bryson, a 23-year-old defenseman and fellow rookie, took the shot that gave the Sabres the lead 33 seconds into the first period.
It was only the eighth time in 22 games the Sabres scored first.
The Sabres couldn’t execute Krueger’s plan for long, though. The New York Islanders scored four goals in the second period, including three in a span of 4:54, to defeat Buffalo, 5-2, in Nassau Coliseum.
Krueger watched from behind the bench as the Sabres’ losing streak reached six games and they remain at the bottom of the National Hockey League with 15 points. Bryson’s first career NHL goal on a shot from near the left wall was one of the few encouraging moments on a dismal day. Sam Reinhart also scored in the third period to trim the deficit to 4-2.
Buffalo’s record is now at 6-13-3. Carter Hutton made 24 saves, but the 35-year-old goalie wasn’t the problem. He stopped all 11 shots he faced in the first period and received little help in the second.
Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Cal Clutterbuck and Scott Mayfield scored in the second period for the Islanders (14-6-4), who have used consecutive wins over the Sabres to overtake first place in the East Division. Andres Lee added a third-period goal.
Missed opportunity: Bryson sprung Sabres winger Jeff Skinner for a breakaway early in the first period, but Skinner missed the net on a backhand attempt. Skinner has zero goals in 19 games this season.
Momentum shift: The Sabres began to lose their momentum midway through the first period, as misfired breakout passes led to turnovers and the forwards could not find space in the offensive zone. Buffalo had only two shots on goal in the final 12 minutes of the first.
Pushback: The Islanders increased their physicality in the latter portion of the first period. Taylor Hall was dropped by Casey Cizikas along the right-wing boards in the offensive zone and Matt Martin leveled Reinhart in the neutral zone.
Progress: The Sabres entered the first intermission with a 1-0 lead, only the fifth time in 22 games they were ahead after the first period. Buffalo was outshot, 11-7. It was only the seventh time in 24 games that the Islanders trailed at the end of the first period.
Demoralizing moment: Barzal scored arguably the goal of the season at 3:51 into the second period when he beat Rasmus Ristolainen to a loose puck in the neutral zone, drove to the net and tucked the puck back between his legs before lifting a shot over Hutton’s leg pad to tie the score 1-1.
Bad coverage: Anthony Beauvillier gained possession at the Sabres’ blue line and sent a cross-ice pass to Nelson, whose shot from the left circle gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 5:16 into the second period.
Missing twig: Sabres defenseman Colin Miller lost his stick, leaving Rasmus Dahlin alone to cover two Islanders forwards in front of the net. Clutterbuck was left uncovered to Hutton’s right and pushed the score to 3-1 with 11:15 remaining in the second period.
Early response: Reinhart scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season by tipping a Dahlin shot at the conclusion of a power play 52 seconds into the third period.
Lineup: Defenseman Henri Jokiharju and winger Tage Thompson were the Sabres’ healthy scratches. Jokiharju, 21, had two shots on goal in 18:52 against the Islanders on Thursday night. Thompson, meanwhile, has played just once in the past nine games. He has played only nine games this season and is under contract for two more years with an average cap hit of $1.4 million.
Next: The Sabres will wrap up the series with the Islanders on Sunday at Nassau Coliseum. Puck drop is at noon, and the game will be broadcast on NBC. Jonas Johansson is expected to start in goal for Buffalo, while New York will likely turn to Ilya Sorokin.
Johansson is 0-2 with a .902 save percentage in three appearances this season.