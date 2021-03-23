Sabres' goalie depth thinned with Hutton sent home for tests

Buffalo is already minus starting goalie Linus Ullmark, who missed his 13th game since sustaining a lower body injury. Ullmark practiced with the team Tuesday for the first time since being injured, but there is no clear timetable for his return.

"Certainly, we want him back as soon as we can, and I think Linus wants to be back as soon as we can, but the information's not there yet to know the date on that," Granato said.

Ullmark said he felt all right, and added he'll have a better idea regarding his return after another practice.

Tokarski finished the game at New York making 33 saves in his first NHL appearance since Oct. 28, 2016, when he was with Anaheim. His last start came on Dec. 21, 2015, when he was with Montreal.

The 28-year-old Houser has yet to play at the NHL level since turning pro in 2012-13.

The Sabres' lack of goaltending depth was further depleted Saturday when Buffalo acquired a sixth-round 2021 draft pick in trading Jonas Johansson to Colorado.

With Ullmark not available, Buffalo is expected to bring up a goalie from the minors to fill Houser's spot on the taxi squad. NHL rules require teams to have three goalies available this season.

The Sabres, at 6-20-4, sit last in the overall league standings and are in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th season. Granato took over last week after coach Ralph Krueger was fired. Buffalo's season was also paused for two weeks in early February after nine players and Krueger were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

