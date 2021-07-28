Sabres lose goalie Ullmark to Bruins

Linus Ullmark, a goalie beloved by Sabres fans for his on-ice acrobatics and effervescent demeanor, is leaving Buffalo to chase a Stanley Cup with an Atlantic Division opponent.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported that Ullmark, the Sabres' top priority when free agency opened Wednesday, signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Boston Bruins.

The 27-year-old was reportedly seeking a six-year contract worth $36 million from the rebuilding Sabres, who need two goalies with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Dustin Tokarski expected to man the net in Rochester this season.

Drafted in the sixth round by Buffalo in 2012, Ullmark developed into a reliable starter. Ullmark’s .916 save percentage in all situations since the start of 2019-20 is 13th among 40 goalies to see action in at least 40 games. Over the past two seasons, Ullmark has a 26-20-6 record and 2.67 goals-against average.

His .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 this season ranked fifth among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, but according to Evolving-Hockey.com, he was 20th in goals saved above expected, which is based on expected goal models that value shots against differently based on their quality.

Other Sabres goalies last season combined for a 6-28-4 record and .896 save percentage.

The Sabres were sitting last in the NHL at the trade deadline in April when Adams chose to keep Ullmark with the hope that both sides could use the following three-plus months to come to agreement on a contract extension.

