PHILADELPHIA – JJ Peterka was ready for a challenge unlike any he’d faced.

Yet there’s no way for a rookie to prepare for the harsh lessons that occur when developing their game in the NHL. Experience can be a cruel teacher. Peterka conceded following practice Thursday that his confidence has waned at times during difficult stretches this season.

Peterka wasn’t used to the frustration of not contributing offensively. The 21-year-old winger went 26 games without a goal, and he’s been scratched four times because coach Don Granato wanted the 2020 second-round draft pick to learn by watching from a different perspective.

It was rare to see Peterka not smiling early this season. There have been many challenging days since, though, and teammates have used motivational words to pull Peterka out of the funk that can feel inescapable for young players.

“I knew there were going to be ups and downs the whole year,” Peterka said ahead of the Sabres’ game Friday night against the Flyers in Philadelphia. “I’ve learned that when you do something good, be proud of yourself and take that confidence with you.”

Peterka has been a bright spot for the Sabres over the past two weeks. He has two goals and seven points with 19 shots on goal over his last eight games. No forward on Buffalo’s roster has been on the ice for more high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 than Peterka over the past four games. He’s using his speed to earn time and space in the offensive zone, posing a threat to score seemingly each time he’s on the ice.

The Sabres have earned 61% of the 5-on-5 shot attempts over the past three games when Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn are on the ice. They’ve also helped the club generate 13 high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. He's accomplished that against playoff-hardened opponents in the Rangers, Maple Leafs and Capitals. Peterka has nine goals and 26 points through 63 games.

Peterka is succeeding by following the same plan that helped him improve in Rochester. He’s earning his scoring chances by focusing on the details away from the puck, such as using his stick to rip it away from an opponent and being in the right spots defensively. It’s earning Peterka ice time in key situations, and he’s on Buffalo’s second power-play unit.

The Sabres (33-28-6) are treating each of their final 15 games as if this is the postseason. It's the type of development opportunity Granato and general manager Kevyn Adadms envisioned when it was decided that Peterka and Quinn would be on the NHL roster. Both learned invaluable lessons last spring during Rochester’s playoff run, and the duo is doing the same as Buffalo tries to close its deficit in the wild-card hunt.

“I’ve seen how important every play is,” Peterka said. “You see in these games that if you make the wrong decision, it matters, and it could cause you to lose the game. Learning in what we’re doing right now is the best thing.”

Stepping up

Henri Jokiharju is playing his best when the Sabres need stability on their top defense pairs with Mattias Samuelsson unavailable because of an injury. When Jokiharju is on the ice at 5-on-5 in the past two games, Buffalo has outscored opponents 4-0 and owns a significant edge in high-danger scoring chances (10-4), according to Natural Stat Trick.

Jokiharju leads the team in 5-on-5 ice time during that span and skated a career-high 27 minutes Monday in Toronto.

“He just elevated, he raised the bar at a time we needed him to and that was probably what excited me most,” Granato said of Jokiharju. “He knew that the urgency of the situation (required him to be good), and he elevated.”

Power surge

Owen Power’s two assists Monday in Toronto put the Sabres defenseman in rare company. He joined Doug Barrie (1970-71), Phil Housley (1982-83), Calle Johansson (1987-88), Richard Smehlik (1992-93) and Rasmus Dahlin (2018-19) as the only Sabres rookie defensemen to record five or more multi-assist performances in a season. Only four NHL defensemen average more even-strength time on ice per game than Power: Erik Karlsson, Thomas Chabot, Roman Josi and Adam Larsson.

Power has four goals and 27 points with a plus-12 rating in 64 games.

“I think more mature with the puck, making more plays and making it easier,” Jokiharju said of Power’s growth as a rookie. “Especially with my game sometimes, it makes it so much easier because he's getting the puck to me in the right spots and that kind of stuff. In the defensive zone, too, I think he's gotten really good.”

Practice items

All signs in practice Thursday pointed to Craig Anderson being the Sabres’ starting goalie against the Flyers. At 41 years old, Anderson ranks 12th among all qualifying goalies in Evolving-Hockey’s goals saved above expected, which measures performance based on the quality of shots faced. Anderson has a .917 save percentage, which is better than the league average, and made 25 saves in Buffalo’s 4-3 win Monday in Toronto.

Prospect watch

Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson’s postseason continues Saturday when Minnesota plays Michigan in the Big Ten tournament championship game at 8 p.m. Johnson, an unsigned first-round draft pick in 2018, was named to the conference’s honorable mention team in recognition of his play as a senior defenseman this season. Johnson and the Golden Golphers are the top seed in the tournament.