Sabres on pause: Where things stand

What does being on pause mean?

The Sabres' games are postponed until further notice and so are their practices. Their training facilities in KeyBank Center are also closed until further notice. Any meetings the team wants to have during that time must be done virtually.

Teams like Chicago and Detroit have had as many as five players on the list this week and continued to practice and play. Why were the Sabres shut down and they weren't?

The NHL is approaching each case individually because they are all different.

"The fact that players are on covid protocol lists doesn’t mean they have tested positive. It doesn’t even mean they are at covid risk. Many of these are travel related quarantines," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly reiterated in an email to The News on Wednesday morning. "If bona fide concern of outbreak, we will shut it down. Understanding — and this is important — it’s far from an exact science."

Translation: The NHL is being particularly cautious with the situation in Buffalo because the Sabres just played the Devils and New Jersey is the team with the biggest outbreak since the season began.

What happens to players who test positive?