Sabres' questions in goal loom large with prospects going back to school

Don Granato and his coaching staff aren’t treating Owen Power any differently than the Buffalo Sabres’ other defensemen.

Even though Power is only four games into his NHL career, and less than 14 days removed from his final college game with the University of Michigan, he has averaged 22:02 of ice time with immense responsibility at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill.

Power will improve through his crash course of defending the world’s best, Granato said Sunday in Philadelphia. And the Sabres aren’t asking the 19-year-old to fix their defense. The club’s blue line has transformed into a short- and long-term strength, led by Power, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju. Casey Fitzgerald and Jacob Bryson have also played well.

The outlook of the Sabres’ forward group also brightened considerably with Tage Thompson’s move to center in the days leading up to his 36-goal breakout season and the acquisitions of Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs in the Jack Eichel trade.

Yet for all that’s been solved in Granato’s first full season as coach, the Sabres still have uncertainty in goal beyond this season.

Craig Anderson, Dustin Tokarski, Aaron Dell and Malcolm Subban are pending unrestricted free agents. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s statistics in the AHL have been blemished by poor defensive play in Rochester. Unsigned prospects Devon Levi and Erik Portillo chose to return to Northeastern and Michigan, respectively.

Kevyn Adams, the Sabres’ general manager, beamed recently when discussing the long-term possibilities in goal. But the prospects' potential isn’t a surefire answer to a goaltending problem that’s plagued the organization since Ryan Miller’s departure in February 2014.

A stopgap will be needed until a franchise goalie emerges.

All signs point to Luukkonen receiving his first full-time run as an NHL goalie in 2022-23. At 23 years old, he’s in his third professional season and owns a .913 save percentage in 13 appearances with the Sabres. But he has an .893 save percentage in 56 appearances with the Amerks since 2019.

The inconsistency shouldn't be considered a red flag. It’s typical for goalies to struggle with the chaotic nature of the American Hockey League, compared to the more predictable read-and-react game of the NHL. And the Amerks’ defense corps hasn’t been a strength the past two seasons when Samuelsson and Fitzgerald aren’t in the lineup.

Still, Luukkonen’s game is showing signs of growth. In 19 appearances since returning from injury Feb. 11, the 2017 second-round draft choice has a .904 save percentage despite facing an average of 35.3 shots per game. He had a perfect 5-on-5 save percentage while starting back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, the latter of which Rochester won with help from his 36 stops in goal.

Dell, meanwhile, has an .895 save percentage while facing a similar workload in his last seven outings.

There have been difficult goals against for Luukkonen, like many goalies at the highest level. But Granato and Adams boast about Luukkonen’s poise and response in those moments. That’s a trait Luukkonen showed when he led Finland to a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in January 2019, one year after he struggled at the tournament.

Luukkonen’s permanent arrival in Buffalo was delayed by the decision to keep Anderson and Tokarski at the trade deadline in February. But this has allowed Anderson to provide stability and leadership for the Sabres while Luukkonen gains valuable experience trying to help the Amerks reach the playoffs. Rochester, which is outside of a playoff spot with five games remaining, hosts Springfield on Tuesday night.

The Sabres will want a starting-caliber goalie to pair with Luukkonen in the fall, though. Anderson has the inside track because of his strong play since returning from a neck injury in late January. At 40 years old, he posted a combined .927 save percentage in Buffalo’s recent victories over Toronto (x3), Minnesota, Vegas, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Carolina. Anderson has a 10-5-2 record in his last 17 games and his 304 career wins rank 34th in league history.

But Anderson isn’t sure if he’ll play a 20th season in the NHL – he plans to discuss his playing future with his wife, Nicholle, this summer – and it’s fair to wonder if he’d prefer an opportunity to compete for a Stanley Cup closer to his home in Florida, even if that came with less playing time.

The Sabres are projected to have $40.58 million in salary cap space this summer, according to CapFriendly.com, but Adams has said repeatedly that he doesn’t want to add a goalie that will block Luukkonen, Levi or Portillo.

While the Sabres are equipped to overpay an experienced goalie on a short-term contract, there are few intriguing pending unrestricted free agents.

The open market could include Darcy Kuemper, Mikko Koskinen, Jaroslav Halak, Braden Holtby, Ville Husso, Joonas Korpisalo, Casey DeSmith, Thomas Greiss and David Rittich. DeSmith has a history with Sabres assistant general manager Jason Karmanos from their time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Most goalies on the list have endured recent struggles. The others might not want to sign with the Sabres, despite the team's strong play late this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0