Sabres' Robert, member of 'French Connection' line, dies at 72

Rene Robert, the right winger on the Buffalo Sabres' famed "French Connection" line of the 1970s, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Florida on June 15, a family spokesperson said. He was 72.
Robert had been hospitalized in Port Charlotte, Fla., and underwent multiple procedures since he was stricken.
Robert was an unknown 23-year-old when the Sabres acquired him from Pittsburgh on March 4, 1972 for the ultra-popular Eddie Shack, who was 35. Robert was eventually placed on a line with center Gilbert Perreault and left wing Rick Martin and they became the focal point of Buffalo's unlikely 1973 playoff team and the 1975 Stanley Cup finalists.
The French Connection, a name bestowed on the line that was a takeoff of the 1971 Gene Hackman thriller of the same title, became the NHL's dominant trio throughout the '70s as the Sabres made the playoffs six times during the decade.
Perreault, who turned 70 in November, is now the lone survivor of the line. Martin died in 2011 in a car accident after having a cardiac episode while driving in Clarence. He was just 59.
Robert was a native of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. He lived in Western New York at least part-time since 1972, and had split most of his time in recent years between Williamsville and Punta Gorda, Fla.
Robert played eight of his 12 NHL seasons in Buffalo, collecting 222 goals, 330 assists and 552 points. He currently is ninth in franchise history in goals, fifth in assists and sixth in points. His best offensive season was the '74-'75 campaign, when he collected career highs in goals (40), assists (60) and points (100). It was the first 100-point season in franchise history and is one of just six in the club's 51 seasons.
Elected to the Sabres Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1994, Robert was listed No. 11 in a list of the Sabres' "Golden" team, the top 50 players in franchise history chosen by The News. It was released in 2019 in advance of the club's 50th anniversary season.
Perreault's iconic No. 11 was retired by the Sabres in 1990 while Robert's No. 14 and Martin's No. 7 were retired in a joint ceremony in 1995. A French Connection banner that flew in the Aud keeping the three of them together was moved to then-Marine Midland Arena when it opened in 1996. The line was also honored with the unveiling of a bronzed statue on the arena's Alumni Plaza in 2012.
Robert was a clutch player for Buffalo in the playoffs, scoring 22 goals with 17 assists in 47 postseason games. Robert's Sabres career is most remembered for his three playoff overtime goals and the most well-known in the hockey world was his game-winner in the famous "Fog Game," Game 3 of the 1975 Stanley Cup Final in the overheated Memorial Auditorium against the Philadelphia Flyers.
With fog shrouding the ice, Perreault sent a dump-in off the corner boards at the Terrace Street end of the Aud to the left of Flyers goalie Bernie Parent. Robert streaked into the zone to retrieve the puck and quickly fired a low shot through Parent at 18:29 of OT to give the Sabres a 5-4 victory and cut their series deficit to 2-1.
"People say it was one of the greatest goals ever, but that was probably one of the luckiest goals ever, too," Robert said in an 2019 oral history in The News, commemorating the game as the most memorable in franchise history heading into the 50th anniversary season. "You could try that a thousand times over and it wouldn't go in. I didn't have a lot of room. All I tried to do was hit the net and it happened to go in. We even shot from the far blue line because the fog was so thick. Anything you kept low and put on net, you had a chance. That's what I tried to do. I kept it low and I was rewarded."
"I just saw Rene going over the blue line and then you kind of lost the puck," fellow '75 right winger Danny Gare remembered in the same story. "You knew if it came out to him that he was going to shoot it from the circle. Bernie just stood there. Went right through him. I'm sure he couldn't see it. A great shot. Kept it low, which is what you needed to do there. It was glorious after that. It got us back in the series."
Robert's other's iconic goal came in Game 5 of the first round in 1973 at the Montreal Forum as he streaked through the faceoff circle and beat Canadiens goaltender Ken Dryden at 9:18 of OT to give the Sabres a 3-2 win. The victory in the first overtime game in franchise history put Buffalo on the national hockey map and got the Sabres within 3-2 in the series. It brought things back to the Aud, where Montreal wrapped up the series in Game 6 in the "Thank You, Sabres" game as the crowd saluted the team with a spontaneous chant as the clock ticked away.
The Montreal goal and the Fog Game winner were chosen by The News as Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, in 2019 on a list of the franchise's top 50 goals heading into the golden anniversary.
Robert's other playoff overtime winner came in Game 5 of the 1975 semifinals against Montreal in the Aud, a shot directly off a faceoff win from Perreault that gave the Sabres a 5-4 victory and a 3-2 lead in the series. Buffalo won Game 6 in the Forum two nights later to clinch its first trip to the Cup final.
Robert scored at least 21 goals in all seven of his full seasons with Buffalo and cracked the 30 mark five times. But his career with the team ended on Oct. 5, 1979, when new coach/GM Scotty Bowman quickly made his mark on the club by dealing Robert to the Colorado Rockies for defenseman John van Boxmeer, who helped the Sabres reach the Stanley Cup semifinals in 1980.