Sabres' Robert, member of 'French Connection' line, dies at 72

"People say it was one of the greatest goals ever, but that was probably one of the luckiest goals ever, too," Robert said in an 2019 oral history in The News, commemorating the game as the most memorable in franchise history heading into the 50th anniversary season. "You could try that a thousand times over and it wouldn't go in. I didn't have a lot of room. All I tried to do was hit the net and it happened to go in. We even shot from the far blue line because the fog was so thick. Anything you kept low and put on net, you had a chance. That's what I tried to do. I kept it low and I was rewarded."

"I just saw Rene going over the blue line and then you kind of lost the puck," fellow '75 right winger Danny Gare remembered in the same story. "You knew if it came out to him that he was going to shoot it from the circle. Bernie just stood there. Went right through him. I'm sure he couldn't see it. A great shot. Kept it low, which is what you needed to do there. It was glorious after that. It got us back in the series."