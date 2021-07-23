Sabres select defenseman Power with first overall pick

“I think he's better than people think he is, actually,” said Brock Sheahan, who coached Power with the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel. “I don't think people understand how great he can be. A lot of people are saying they don’t know if this is a good draft, but I’ll tell you what, there’s definitely one elite player in this draft and that’s Owen Power. There are others, but he is very, very special.”

Power, though, is the only prospect in this draft who has shown he can perform well against NHL competition. He was given a lesser role with Team Canada at the start of the world championship this spring, skating under eight minutes in the team’s opening game.

However, injuries thrust Power into a prominent role, as he was named player of the game after earning 24:07 of ice time against Russia. He skated for more than 27 minutes in a semifinal win over the United States. In the final, Power was on the ice for 24:17 to help Canada earn gold at the annual event for the first time since 2005.

Power finished the tournament with three assists, 17 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating while averaging 20:07 of ice time in 10 games.