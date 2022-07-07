Sabres select Winnipeg center Matthew Savoie at No. 9

MONTREAL – As teenage hockey players, agents, teams and league officials prepared for the first in-person NHL Draft since 2019, Kevyn Adams worked Thursday morning to complete a seismic trade to improve the Buffalo Sabres’ roster and add another top 10 selection.

The Sabres agreed to acquire veteran goalie Matt Murray, who has underperformed the past three seasons, from the Ottawa Senators to work in tandem with Craig Anderson. As part of the deal, Ottawa would retain a portion of the $15 million owed to Murray until 2024 and Buffalo would flip its first-round pick at No. 16 for the seventh overall selection.

The deal died before it could be completed. Murray, who is working his way back from post-concussion symptoms, nixed the move by sticking to his 10-team no-trade list, which included Buffalo.

While the search for a goalie continued, the Sabres still landed one of the draft’s top talents at their pick, ninth overall, in Winnipeg Ice center Matthew Savoie.

And nine slots later, with the No. 16 pick acquired in the Jack Eichel trade, the Sabres selected Swedish center Noah Ostlund, who was ranked the No. 18 International skater in the draft by NHL Central Skater. Buffalo did not make the 28th pick in time for publication.

As chaos unfolded on the floor at Bell Centre, from the Canadiens' stunning pick of Juraj Slafkovsky to Shane Wright falling to Seattle at No. 4, Savoie waited to hear his name called.

"It was definitely a bit of a hectic situation," Savoie said with a grin. "I've never been through an experience like before, but now to see it come full circle is truly a blessing. I'm super excited to be part of the Sabres organization and can't wait to get to work down there."

Savoie, 18, totaled 41 goals and 102 points in 75 games between the regular season and playoffs for the Ice, who are coached by former Buffalo defenseman and assistant coach James Patrick. Listed at 5-foot-9, Savoie is a dynamic skater and playmaker who can play center or wing. He spent most of his time at the latter this season, showcasing the tantalizing skill set that made him one of the top bantam players in Canada a few years ago.

He applied for exceptional status with the Canadian Hockey League to play major junior hockey at only 15 years old but wasn’t granted the right to join the Ice until 2019-20, when he was a teammate and road roommate with Sabres center Peyton Krebs.

Across 22 games as an underager in the Western Hockey League, Savoie totaled zero goals. He, like every other prospect at the draft, had his season end prematurely because of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

With the WHL playing a shortened season in a bubble in 2020-21, Savoie went to the United States Hockey League to play for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The league was filled with college-aged prospects who were bigger and stronger than Savoie.

Yet he made an immediate impact with 21 goals and 38 points in 31 games. And when he returned to Winnipeg this season, Savoie showed why he was considered one of the top draft-eligible prospects. He was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 4 North American skater in the class.

'My confidence skyrocketed," Savoie said. "I feel more comfortable with the puck on my stick. Way more comfortable taking checks, reading plays. Just growing as a player and getting older as a player was huge for me."

Ice center Conor Geekie, who was chosen by Arizona with the No. 11 pick, boasted about Savoie's skill set at the combine in Buffalo in May.

"I think for me, it’s Sav’s speed," Geekie said. "You know, getting to play with him, probably the fastest player I've ever played with. Sometimes I even get lost trying to find him for a pass. Really good player, super good speed."

Savoie told reporters in Montreal on Wednesday that he had multiple conversations with the Sabres during his season, as well as a long discussion at the scouting combine in May. He suffered a shoulder injury this spring that required a long period of rest and recovery. While cleared medically with full movement regained in the shoulder, Savoie has yet to resume exhaustive skating but expects to do so within the next two weeks.

It remains unclear if Savoie will be able to participate in the Sabres' development camp July 13-16, which will feature Krebs, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson, among others. Management will make the call. And Savoie isn't committed to a position long-term, either. He's willing to play center or wing and expressed confidence that his experience at both under Patrick has made him a better, smarter player.

And with the wait now over, Savoie can focus on his goal of reaching the NHL in the not-so-distant future.

"Now that you finally get picked and you have a destination, I think you can really set your eyes on a goal and really start to get to work," said Savoie.

Adams received a phone call while on the clock at No. 9 but eventually summoned the rest of the Sabres' group on the draft floor.

Sabres owner Terry Pegula was absent from the event as his wife, Kim, who also serves as the team’s president, recovers from an undisclosed illness. Their son, Matthew, sat at Buffalo’s table on the floor at the Bell Centre.

There was no movement for the Sabres at 16, either. Determined to add more young, talented players to his prospect pipeline, Adams chose Ostlund, who played 11 games in the Swedish Hockey League this season.

Ostlund, 18, spent most of his season with Djurgradens IF's Under-20 team and had an exceptional showing at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship with four goals and 10 points in six games during Sweden's run to the gold medal. Though in need of time to gain strength, Ostlund is an offensively-gifted player with exceptional vision with the puck.