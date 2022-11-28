Sabres squander late 2-goal lead, fall to Lightning in overtime

Rasmus Dahlin didn’t stand idle when the Buffalo Sabres’ starting goalie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, was run over by Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov in the third period Monday night.

Dahlin immediately pounced on Kucherov, shoving the Hart Trophy winner and throwing a few punches. A melee broke out between the players on the ice as the Sabres clung to a one-goal lead over a formidable Stanley Cup contender.

Both sides dispersed. The Lightning delivered the next punch, though, and the Sabres had trouble recovering.

Kucherov tied the score with 2:02 left in regulation to send the game to overtime, and Steven Stamkos scored the game winner to send the Sabres to a 6-5 loss in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres (9-12-1) were 1-9-1 in their last 11 games against the Lightning (13-7-1), who won the first matchup between these two teams in Tampa Bay early this month. This version of the Sabres is far different than the one that was outscored by 12 goals in the final three meetings against the Lightning last season.

Buffalo is far stronger up front, as we saw again Monday with Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn scoring 59 seconds apart late in the first period to erase a two-goal deficit. Tyson Jost also scored in the second period to give the Sabres their first lead of the game. Dylan Cozens gave them another lead in the third period, and Jeff Skinner delivered an insurance goal. The Sabres amassed 37 shots on goal and nearly won the game in overtime.

The Sabres were better equipped to defend against Tampa Bay, routinely deploying improved defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power and Henri Jokiharju. Luukkonen faced only 25 shots, including just four in the first period, against the defending Eastern Conference champions. But they’re still learning, as we saw in the final 5:25 of regulation with Kucherov and Stamkos delivering a goal apiece to tie the score.

This was another test of the Sabres’ patience. They’ve struggled, at times, to execute their style of play early in games, most recently Friday night, when they lost 3-1 to the New Jersey Devils. Buffalo’s coach, Don Granato, wanted his players to concentrate on applying pressure all over the ice. Doing so would create turnovers and unleash Buffalo’s skill.

The strategy worked from opening puck drop. The Sabres were the better team in the first period, creating turnovers and limiting the Lightning’s chances. A penalty proved costly, though.

Buffalo’s power play in the first period ended because it took a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty, which the Lightning turned into the opening goal when Brayden Point scored his first of two Monday night for a 1-0 lead at 7:54. Corey Perry made it 2-0 less than 10 minutes later when he wasn’t covered at the far post, allowing the veteran winger to one-time a cross-ice pass past Luukkonen.

Running out of time to feel better about their first period, the Sabres finally capitalized on a Lightning mistake. Defenseman Erik Cernak recklessly forced pass into the middle of the ice to try to relieve pressure around Tampa Bay’s net.

Thompson intercepted the puck, then proceeded to add to his season-long highlight reel by stickhandling around Elliott before tucking the puck across the goal line to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 2:06 left until the intermission.

Fifty-nine seconds later, Quinn tied the score when he collected a centering pass from JJ Peterka and flicked the puck over Elliott’s blocker to make it 2-2.

The response wasn’t a one-off. They gained the lead twice, capped by Dylan Cozens’ shot from the right circle with 10:23 left in regulation. And Skinner delivered what proved to be a much-needed insurance marker when he spun and shot the puck past Elliott for a 5-3 lead.

The Lightning weren’t done. Stamkos cut the deficit to one on a drive to the net, and Kucherov tied it on Tampa Bay’s third power-play goal of the game.