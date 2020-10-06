Sabres take forward Quinn with No. 8 overall pick

Kevyn Adams added a proven goal scorer with his first draft pick as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.

Sitting in a KeyBank Center office surrounded by his staff and owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Adams selected Ottawa 67’s right wing Jack Quinn with the No. 8 pick in the NHL draft.

Quinn, who turned 19 last month, totaled 52 goals with 37 assists for 89 points in 62 games last season. The 6-foot forward was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 5 forward in this year’s class. Scouts viewed Quinn as a late bloomer, but he also may have been a victim of circumstance.

As a rookie with Ottawa in 2018-19, Quinn skated mostly on the fourth line and his special-teams ice time was limited to the penalty kill. He totaled only 12 goals with 20 assists in 61 games, but his tenacity on the forecheck began to earn the trust of the coaching staff and led to an outstanding playoff run in which he totaled three goals among seven points.

Though a more prominent role contributed to Quinn’s ascent last season, he has also credited his 40-goal increase to his linemates -- Mitch Hoelscher and Jack Beck – as well as a commitment to driving to the net for scoring opportunities.