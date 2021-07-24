Sabres trade former No. 2 overall pick Reinhart to Panthers

A busy day for General Manager Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres seemed to be complete late Friday night.

The media was gathered on the floor of KeyBank Center awaiting a press conference in which Adams was expected to discuss the trade that sent Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia and the Sabres' selection of two first-round draft choices, most notably defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 pick.

Then came the blockbuster trade everyone anticipated. Or so we thought.

Reports surfaced that Sam Reinhart, the Sabres' leading goal scorer from last season and the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft, had been traded to the Florida Panthers. The return was not known and Adams declined to comment when the press conference began.

It wasn't until Saturday morning that the deal became official: Reinhart is headed to the Sabres' Atlantic Division rival in exchange for goalie prospect Devon Levi and a 2022 first-round draft choice.

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the draft pick includes lottery protection, meaning it slides to 2023 if the Panthers are awarded a top 10 draft choice in 2022.