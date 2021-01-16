Saints' Brees sees playoff clash with Brady's Bucs as fate

"They've been one of the top teams in the league for a long time and they've had some tough playoff losses (on) some really fluke plays," Brady said, referring to a last-second loss to Minnesota on a long passing play two seasons ago, and an admitted officiating blunder that helped the Rams beat the Saints in the NFC title game two seasons ago.

"Other than that, there's not a lot of bad about" the Saints, Brady said. "They're pretty spectacular."

Brees and Brady have been doing "spectacular" for two decades now. No wonder there's so much buildup for this game.

"We were texting back and forth on Monday just kind of chuckling at this whole scenario," Brees, who was turning 42 on Friday, said of an exchange he had with the 43-year-old Brady. "That's 85 years and a lot of football experience that's going to be on the field on Sunday."

THREE OF A KIND

The Saints won both regular-season meetings by double digits en route to their franchise-record fourth straight division title. This week, there has been a lot of talk about how hard it can be to beat a team three times.

But the Saints have done it before, defeating Carolina twice in the 2017 regular season and again in the playoffs.