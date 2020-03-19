Saints coach Payton has coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, is resting comfortably at home and is making his test result public in hopes he can motivate people to do more to fight the pandemic.

Payton learned Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN before posting a photo of himself smiling as he sat on a couch next to his dog.

"Appreciate the well wishes," Payton wrote on his Twitter page. "I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home."

Payton, 56, is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public.

Payton told ESPN that he was tested Monday for coronavirus after he began to feel ill a day earlier. He added that he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough.

"I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky," Payton told ESPN. "Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part."