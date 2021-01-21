Saleh's Jets path shaped by 9/11: 'I'm supposed to be here'

Saleh made NFL history when he was hired, the first Muslim American head coach in NFL history, something he called "humbling." Now he's tasked with being the coach to restore a franchise to respectability.

"You can't hide from the past," he said. "But you can encourage people to judge you on the future."

There will be some stark differences in the structure of the team. Saleh will report directly to general manager Joe Douglas rather than chairman/CEO Christopher Johnson. Since Woody Johnson — who will soon return from his role as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom and assume primary decision-making duties with the Jets — bought the team in 2000, coaches and GMs have typically reported to ownership individually.

Saleh will also not call the defensive plays after doing so the last three seasons with the 49ers. Instead, he will oversee the entire operation with Jeff Ulbrich running the defense and Mike LaFleur the offense. That's unlike the past two seasons, when Adam Gase ran New York's offense and left the defense to Gregg Williams.

Among the key decisions Saleh, Douglas and their staffs will have to determine is the future of Sam Darnold, who hasn't lived up to lofty expectations after being the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2018.