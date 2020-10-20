Sales tax revenue plunges in pandemic

School districts run on a fiscal year beginning July 1, meaning, at this point, they have already entered the second quarter of the calendar. As a result, reductions in state aid in the coming months will knock their financial planning off-kilter and result in deeper cuts than what would have been necessary if the state had made its decisions on funding earlier, said David Little, director of the Rural Schools Association of New York State.

“If you have to make cuts now it is beyond disruptive,” Little said. “Your most impoverished districts that don’t have the reserves are least able to deal with it in the present, let alone in the future.”

Local governments would benefit if the state would at least clarify the potential steps it is considering to deal with the budget hole, said David Friedfel, director of state studies for the Citizens Budget Commission, a watchdog group.

“The feds should provide additional aid to the states give the size and scope of the calamity,” he said. “But in the meantime the state should outline a plan for what they will do if there is no additional federal aid so the school districts, the municipalities and the state employees will know what is possible.”

Even if another stimulus package is approved in Washington, Friedfel added, “It is very unlikely the quantity and duration will completely alleviate the state’s gaps over the next four years.”

