Candidate name: Sam Schoonmaker
Municipality: Town of Owasco
Office sought: Highway superintendent
Political party (or parties): Dem
Age: 55
Family information: I have been married for 31 years and have been with my wife Patty since 1981 in the 12th grade. I have 3 children, my oldest Austin is married and has 1 year old daughter Adalynn. Austin had been a police officer for 8 years in Greensboro NC and his wife Ashley has been a forensics investigator for 8 years and now works for NC State Bureau of Investigation . I have daughter 28 who is a accountant working for Auburn Federal Credit Union who is married to her husband Frank who works for Johnston controls. They also have a 3 month old Saylor. Last we have a son Zeph who is 22 and is a personal trainer for Swaglers in Auburn NY.
Professional and previous political experience: I am not a politician I am a American, Town Resident who is working for everyone no mater what political back ground. I have a vast amount of experience from policy and procedures from my 15 years with corrections, Real Estate Development, Real Estate Sales and construction. My Bio with my past job experience can be read on my Facebook (Sam Schoonmaker).
Education: Weedsport schools, Auburn high, Oswego state, Cayuga community college.
Message to voters: I have a vast amount of experience from administrative to construction that I would like to apply to the town of Owasco. The town has had many infrastructure projects from outside contractors from water to sewer. I've worked for town for 3 years and have worked at Water Department for past year. As our water is a precious resource it's been a challenging experience as the water department has turned into a technological department. I would like to bring our Water Department and Highway Department together saving tens and twenty s of thousands dollars every year and bringing a professional working environment back to the town. I ask for you vote on November 5 for Sam Schoonmaker Owasco Highway Superintendent, please read my bio on facebook and leave questions or comments, 315 730 9930
I ask for your vote to bring professional, honest and non corrupt actions to our town. I would like to bring back more information to our town residents not only at town hall meetings that are not well attended but other means also so all the taxpayers know where there money is going. Thank you please vote Sam Schoonmaker, Owasco Highway Superintendent. Full bio on Facebook (Sam Schoonmaker).