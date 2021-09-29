Sanders quickly fitting in with Bills after 2 TD outing

His first touchdown on Sunday, a 28-yarder, came with Allen scrambling out of the pocket and hitting Sanders, who got his feet down just before tumbling out of bounds. His second TD, and 50th of his career (including one rushing), came when Allen found Sanders open in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard catch.

Sanders has established himself as one of his generation's top receivers. Since being selected in the third round of the 2010 draft by Pittsburgh, his 8,813 yards receiving rank eighth, and 673 catches ninth among players over that span.

Sanders has also won over his Bills teammates and coaches with his work ethic and selflessness.

Though the catches weren't coming, Sanders made his presence felt in other areas. Before last weekend, his most impactful play was making a key block to spring Devin Singletary on a game-opening 46-yard touchdown run in a 35-0 win at Miami in Week 2.

"That just makes me smile, honestly. I mean, it brings a lot of joy to my heart," coach Sean McDermott said of Sanders' block.

Sanders referred to the block as one the favorites plays of his career, while noting it was "almost sweeter" than scoring a touchdown.

For Allen, it was only a matter of time before the two began clicking.