Saquon Barkley says knee doing well, won't set return date

Saquon Barkley says his surgically repaired knee is doing well, though the New York Giants star running back won't set a target date for his return.

Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, tore his right ACL in Week 2 and missed the rest of the 2020 season. The Giants finished 6-10, one win short of winning the dreadful NFC East.

"I'm doing really well in rehab," Barkley said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. "Very lucky to have a great team around me, great trainers, great doctors. Everyone has been very beneficial to me and very helpful to me. So whenever the opportunity I'm able to get back on the football field with my team, I'm definitely going to cherish that moment and I just honestly can't wait for that day to happen soon."

Most players return from ACL injuries after around 10 months or fewer, so Barkley should be ready for Week 1 unless he suffers a setback.

"You have to start all over and you have to teach yourself how to walk, jog, run, sprint, cut and all that stuff again," Barkley said. "But the mental part, especially when I hurt myself, at the moment I felt I was letting all my teammates down. To watch those guys on Sundays was very emotional. But everything happens for a reason. I have to continue to work. You control the things I can control and let the rest take over."