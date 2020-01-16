Sara Casler is 35 years old, lives in Port Byron and is employed with Lipson Cancer Center as a radiation therapist. She has qualified 14 times and has advanced to the final eight 13 times. Sara is a three-time champion having captured the title in 2011, 2012 and 2015 as well as runner-up in 2009 and 2014. Her career high game is 300, high series is 792 and high average is 210. Her tournament average is 190 for 12 games. Her next opponent is Callie Caci.