Scherzer, Nationals start quietly for World Series champions

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

If it takes a lot to render the reigning champs' first official workout of the spring a non-story, well, Houston managed to do just that.

"They crossed the moral line and cheated, but they've got to answer to it. It's not really for us to speak for them, they need to speak for themselves," Scherzer said. "They need to talk to the fans of baseball and explain what happened."

The Astros were punished by Major League Baseball for a sign-stealing scheme that an investigation determined was used during their 2017 run to the title and in 2018, too. They addressed the matter during a news conference that included their owner, Jim Crane, on Thursday, and two players; other players spoke in the team's clubhouse.

"One day of having to answer questions is not going to make this go away," said Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle, who also spoke about the effect Houston's cheating had on pitchers who fared poorly against the Astros. "This is going to be something that they're going to have to work really hard at to show baseball, to show other players, to show fans, that they are remorseful and they do want to move on from this."

One current Nationals player was on the Astros team that engaged in the sign-stealing: Will Harris, a reliever who switched teams as a free agent this offseason.

"I was on that team. I take responsibility for it just like every other man that was in there," Harris said. "I'm not going to try to separate myself in any way."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0