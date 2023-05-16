School district voting May 16, 2023 8 min ago 0 1 of 2 Cleon Ford places casts his ballot at Cato Elementary School Tuesday. Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen School board and budget voting takes place at Casey Park Elementary School in Auburn Tuesday. Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen Related to this story Most Popular Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 9, 2023 Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. Taylor Swift speculation turns book into bestseller Attaching Taylor Swift's name to almost anything can, apparently, make it a hit. Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 12, 2023 Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl The sound of the girl's screams were played in court. Skaneateles Pride 2023 to feature drag cruises, fundraisers The second annual Skaneateles Pride festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and June 4, with a drag brunch featuring a "RuPaul's …