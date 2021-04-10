Schultz has 3-point outing in Capitals 4-3 win over Sabres

Buffalo also was playing on consecutive nights following a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The Capitals jumped to a 2-0 lead 11:39 in on goals by Dillon and Ovechkin, who scored when his intended pass for Tom Wilson in front banked in off Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Schultz scored 28 seconds into the second period to make it 3-1, and then set up Vrana's goal. He drove up the middle and made a no-look pass into the right circle to set up Vrana's one-timer, putting Washington up 4-2 midway through the third.

"It was a big goal. Great play by Schultzy," coach Peter Laviolette said. "You take a goal like that and build some confidence off it and have it moving in the right direction as well."

Schultz said he was intending to shoot from the slot before hearing Vrana yelling for a pass.

"He's got a great one-timer. So any time you give it to him in that area, you've got a pretty good chance of it going in," Schultz said.

Buffalo interim coach Don Granato was pleased to see his team's youngsters begin to deliver at a time the last-place Sabres are looking to the future, with the team all but mathematically out of playoff contention for an NHL-record matching 10th consecutive season.