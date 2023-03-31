MIAMI — Skip Schumaker got his first win as a major league manager behind five shutout innings from Jesús Luzardo and home runs by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler that carried the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 2-1 on Friday night.

Shumaker, an 11-year-big league veteran, got his first managing job last October when he was hired to replace Don Mattingly, The 43-year-old spent last season as the St. Louis bench coach.

Luzardo (1-0) struck out five and allowed two hits, while walking four in his first start this season. The 25-year-old left-hander who had a 3.32 ERA with a 30% strikeout rate in 100 1/3 innings last season.

Soler, in his first game in right field for the Marlins, made a leaping grab against the wall on Pete Alonso's sharp fly ball to right center in the second, Soler followed with a leadoff shot in the bottom half off David Peterson (0-1) and ran in for a diving catch that robbed Starling Marte for the final out in the eighth to strand. That stranded Daniel Vogelbach, who had pinch hit and doubled off Dylan Floro.

Chisholm doubled the lead with an eighth-inning homer off John Curtiss, who made his Mets debut. That proved to be key when Alonso homered in the ninth off A.J. Puk.

Puk then struck out Mark Canha and got Jeff McNeil to ground out for the save, ending a game that took 2 hours, 9 minutes.

New York, which had won Thursday's opener, loaded the bases in the sixth after Brandon Nimmo walked and took third on a single by Marte, who then stole second, Francisco Lindor walked, and reliever JT Chargois retired Alonso on a lineout to Chisholm in center.

Marte had two of New York's four hits. Peterson (0-1) gave up eight hits, struck out five and walked one.

Garrett Cooper singled twice and had a triple in the first. Miami went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Miami's Nick Fortes was called for a pitch clock violation when he wasn't ready in time to face Tommy Hunter with two outs in the sixth. Fortes swung and missed at the next pitch, falling into an 0-2 count, then grounded out.

LOCASTRO DEBUT

Tim Locastro, an Auburn native, made his first regular season appearance for the Mets. He replaced Vogelbach as a pinch-runner following the latter's one-out double in the eighth inning.

Representing the game's tying run, Locastro was stranded following consecutive outs by Nimmo and Marte.

The 30-year-old Locastro was a spring training invite to Mets camp, and was announced as part of the Opening Day roster on Monday. In spring training, he hit .289 in 45 at-bats while recording 11 runs six steals.

EURO STEP

Chisholm, known for his flashy celebrations and eccentric personality, Euro-stepped to home plate for the first time this season after his homer. He had 14 home runs last season.

THROWBACK UNIS

The Marlins debuted the teal uniforms that they will wear on Fridays this season to commemorate the club's 30th anniversary.

WEB GEM

McNeil made an alert play in the fifth when Cooper's sharp two-out grounder deflected off Alonso's glove. McNeil gloved the ball with a dive on the right field grass, popped up and made a one-hop throw to the plate, where Tomás Nido tagged a sliding Jon Berti, who had tried to score from second.

UP NEXT

Miami RHP Edward Cabrera will start Saturday against New York RHP Tylor Megill, who fills the slot that opened when Justin Verlander was placed on the injured list because of a strained upper back muscle.