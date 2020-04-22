Sciria: It could be over for the Auburn Doubledays

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) is about to run up the white flag in its contentious negotiations with Major League Baseball. And as a result, more than 60 years of professional baseball in Auburn will be ending.
MiLB and MLB were expected to meet Wednesday and according to published reports (Baseball America had it first), MiLB will accept MLB's proposal to cut the minors from 162 to 120 teams, which will most likely mean the end of the New York-Penn League and the Auburn Doubledays.
MiLB had no choice. The coronavirus pandemic, which has put all sports on hold, has suffered more than the majors since the vast majority of its revenue comes from ticket sales and the fans that come to the ballpark and buy hot dogs and souvenirs. MLB has a cushion since it gets hundreds of millions of dollars in TV revenue.
The minors are in a tough spot and MLB knows they have no alternative. They will have to accept whatever terms are dictated to them, so it's farewell to 42 teams and a major reshuffling of how the minors are structured. Nothing is finalized yet and you never know what can happen in a negotiation but it's hard to believe Auburn will survive as a professional baseball franchise with an affiliation with a MLB team.
When the story first came out six months ago (feels like years, doesn't it?), there was talk of a new "Dream League" that would have these cities have teams of undrafted or released players. The catch was that the teams themselves would have to pay player salaries and other expenses that the MLB parent club used to.
Considering the Doubledays have been in tough financial straits for the last few years, it would be highly unlikely the city of Auburn (which is also in a tough financial position because of the pandemic) would want to put more money into a franchise that has seen its attendance decline.
Will MLB pay these teams a buyout to avoid any legal action or as a way to settle up so the owners get something for their investments? If so, the city may break even or make a small profit.
As for Falcon Park, it's the clubhouses that are the biggest issue. MLB wants facilities with the latest player development equipment as well as more space, so Falcon's 1990s facilities won't fit the bill.
The field itself is fine, especially since artificial turf was installed last year to get Cayuga Community College's sports programs as tenants. I was against the turf, more for the fact of the great cost the city spent to put in a new grass field a few years before. Long term, it was a wise move because the field can be used for more than baseball. But there's no guarantee that CCC will have soccer, baseball and lacrosse teams long term (remember football in the late 90s?).
There's a chance a collegiate-level summer baseball league could come to Auburn, like it has to other former NY-PL cities like Geneva, but I doubt there will be much local fan interest.
Local high schools will continue to use the field and some community events could be held there, but it's unlikely Falcon Park will ever play host to a pro baseball game after this season.
And does anyone think there'll be a 2020 New York-Penn League season? We're creeping up on May and no one knows when the majors or the full-season minor leagues are going to start. No one should be surprised if the entire 2020 NY-PL season is canceled and the league unceremoniously sent off to the trash bin of sports history.
Total surrender.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria
