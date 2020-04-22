Sciria: It could be over for the Auburn Doubledays

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) is about to run up the white flag in its contentious negotiations with Major League Baseball. And as a result, more than 60 years of professional baseball in Auburn will be ending.

MiLB and MLB were expected to meet Wednesday and according to published reports (Baseball America had it first), MiLB will accept MLB's proposal to cut the minors from 162 to 120 teams, which will most likely mean the end of the New York-Penn League and the Auburn Doubledays.

MiLB had no choice. The coronavirus pandemic, which has put all sports on hold, has suffered more than the majors since the vast majority of its revenue comes from ticket sales and the fans that come to the ballpark and buy hot dogs and souvenirs. MLB has a cushion since it gets hundreds of millions of dollars in TV revenue.

The minors are in a tough spot and MLB knows they have no alternative. They will have to accept whatever terms are dictated to them, so it's farewell to 42 teams and a major reshuffling of how the minors are structured. Nothing is finalized yet and you never know what can happen in a negotiation but it's hard to believe Auburn will survive as a professional baseball franchise with an affiliation with a MLB team.