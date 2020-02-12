Sciria: MLB's new postseason format is a horrible idea

I can just picture the meeting at MLB HQ in New York City. A bunch of suits sitting around a big table with legal pads.
"OK guys, the commissioner has tasked us with coming up with ideas on how to improve the game," Suit No. 1 says. "TV ratings are down. Attendance has dropped. Our sport doesn't appeal to young people any more. They care more about apps than at-bats. What can we come up with to reverse this decline?"
Well, we now know the answer, don't we?
Let's dilute the postseason even more and turn it into a sports version of "The Bachelor." Under a new proposal, MLB wants to add four more teams to the playoffs, two in each league so there would be seven. The team that finishes with the best record in the regular season gets a bye into the divisional round. The other two division winners would get to choose from the two of the three worst wild card teams as their opponents. The top wild card team would play whoever was left.
Are you confused yet? The match-ups would be determined on a televised show, like "Baseball Survivor" or, as I said, "The Bachelor." Would the wild-card teams get roses? Or has the tribe spoken?
This is MLB's continued watering down of the postseason. Back in the 1990s MLB did the right thing and split the leagues into three geographical correct divisions (remember when Atlanta and Cincinnati were in the NL West?) and added a wild card like the NFL. This was a good idea and it worked. Then a few years ago MLB decided to get greedy and added a second wild card in each league, with the two facing off in a winner take-all advancing to the divisional round.
Guess some of the teams didn't like having their seasons end in this fashion so now MLB has decided to go to the extreme. The new opening rounds would be best-of-three series. All of this is MLB's way to combat the perception that some teams are tanking, aka going with younger and cheaper players.
If more teams can make the playoffs, maybe more will try to, you know, be competitive? Wow, what a novel idea, dilute your postseason, the highlight of the season, to try to get more teams to try to win?
But again, this is coming from a sport that is reeling from a massive sign-stealing scandal that has tainted the 2017 World Series "champion" Houston Astros and will eventually taint the Red Sox's 2018 title "winner." And you'd be a fool to think that only the Red Sox and the Astros are the only teams to be using technology to cheat. MLB needs to do a full investigation of not just the Astros and Red Sox but any substantial case of cheating.
A century ago, MLB was in the middle of the Black Sox scandal when Chicago players were accused of taking bribes to throw the World Series. The owners hired Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis who banned the players for life (despite being cleared in court) and cleaned up the sport.
MLB needs the same kind of leadership now, a commissioner who cares more about the integrity of the game instead of cheap made-for-TV gimmicks to water down its postseason and who didn't come down hard enough on tech-using cheaters (remember when the Red Sox were slapped on the wrist for using smartwatches in the dugout).
But what do we expect from a sport that wants to cut more than 40 minor league teams (including our Auburn Doubledays) to save money by not having to pay its players more under the guise of efficiency in player development.
MLB is a big business, I get that, but is there anyone in charge who understands what makes baseball great?
Because the suits running the show now don't seem to have a clue.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria