Sciria: MLB's new postseason format is a horrible idea

I can just picture the meeting at MLB HQ in New York City. A bunch of suits sitting around a big table with legal pads.

"OK guys, the commissioner has tasked us with coming up with ideas on how to improve the game," Suit No. 1 says. "TV ratings are down. Attendance has dropped. Our sport doesn't appeal to young people any more. They care more about apps than at-bats. What can we come up with to reverse this decline?"

Well, we now know the answer, don't we?

Let's dilute the postseason even more and turn it into a sports version of "The Bachelor." Under a new proposal, MLB wants to add four more teams to the playoffs, two in each league so there would be seven. The team that finishes with the best record in the regular season gets a bye into the divisional round. The other two division winners would get to choose from the two of the three worst wild card teams as their opponents. The top wild card team would play whoever was left.

Are you confused yet? The match-ups would be determined on a televised show, like "Baseball Survivor" or, as I said, "The Bachelor." Would the wild-card teams get roses? Or has the tribe spoken?