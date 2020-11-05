scoreboard

LOCAL
GIRLS SOCCER
Cicero-North Syracuse at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn at Cortland, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Auburn at Cortland, 2:30 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — Miami at North Carolina State, 7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose State at San Diego State, 9 p.m.
FS1 — Brigham Young at Boise State, 9:45 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
CBSSN — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals, 8 a.m.
