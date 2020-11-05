 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
scoreboard
agate

scoreboard

  • Updated

LOCAL

GIRLS SOCCER

Cicero-North Syracuse at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Auburn at Cortland, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Auburn at Cortland, 2:30 p.m. 

 

ON TV

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — Miami at North Carolina State, 7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose State at San Diego State, 9 p.m.

FS1 — Brigham Young at Boise State, 9:45 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., 2 p.m.

SWIMMING

CBSSN — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals, 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News