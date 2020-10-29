scoreboard

LOCAL
GOLF
Auburn at Cortland, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cazenovia at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge at Central Square, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Skaneateles at Westhill, 5 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla., 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, 3:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana, 11 p.m.
SWIMMING
CBSSN — ISL: The N 5, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 10 a.m.
