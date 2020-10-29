scoreboard

 Skip to main content
LOCAL

GOLF

Auburn at Cortland, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Auburn at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cazenovia at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

East Syracuse  Minoa at Auburn, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge at Central Square, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles at Westhill, 5 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla., 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, 3:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana, 11 p.m.

SWIMMING

CBSSN — ISL: The N 5, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 10 a.m.

