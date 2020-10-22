scoreboard

 Skip to main content
LOCAL

GIRLS TENNIS

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 4 p.m.

CBA-DeWitt at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport at Fayetteville-Manlius, 5 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 9:55 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — Tulsa at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Alabama (Birmingham), 8 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.), 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 3, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Quarterfinals, 8 a.m.

